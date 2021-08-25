Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:20 pm, the suspects and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.