Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Bruce Place Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast.

At approximately 11:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.