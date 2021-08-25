Mobile Application Testing Services Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 13585.73 Million by 2026 at 20.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market information by Type, by Industry and Region – forecast to 2027” market generated a revenue of USD 3194.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 13585.73 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%.

Market Scope:

The global mobile application testing services market is growing rapidly. Rising uses of smartphones and various smart & connected devices allow the market to garner significant prominence. Moreover, rising uses of various mobile apps and emerging regions create significant market opportunities. With the increasing demand for comprehensive mobile apps for a number of purposes, the market is projected to gain substantial traction in the years to come.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Various Businesses Influences Mobile Application Testing Services Market Growth

The growing demand for cloud-based computing technologies for several applications is a major trend positively impacting the market rise. The growing advances and adoption of cloud-based technologies in personal devices increase the market share.

Many commercial businesses use mobile phones to improve productivity, safety, and mobility to help their employees to improve customer service while working remotely by staying in touch with customers and suppliers. This, as a result, increases the number of mobile phone users. Besides, the growing number of mobile device uses creates the need for mobile applications to run the business efficiently.

Moreover, the widening adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Bring Your Own Access (BYOA) programs leads to the growth of the mobile application development platform market. BYOD and BYOA enable employees to use all kinds of mobile devices including, windows phones, android, and iPhones, that require mobile applications to be functional on all platforms.

Increasing investments made in the development of new technologies and the vast demand for reliable recovery and backup systems support the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, rising uses of portable devices such as tablets and multimedia phones would support the market growth over the next few years.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market forecast is segmented into types, industries, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into manual and automation. The industry segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global mobile application testing services market. The region is an early adopter of technology and has high technical expertise in developing various tools for testing mobile applications. Among other North American countries, the US accounts for the largest market share, followed by Canada and Mexico due to the growing adoption of mobile applications and smartphones.

Besides, rapid advances in related technologies and increased awareness about these services impact the regional market growth positively. The market is also driven by the presence of many notable players and smartphone users in the region. Rapid developments of various mobile applications led by their broad uptake and demand foster the mobile application testing services market size.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the mobile application testing services market significantly. The pandemic changed how companies work and operate securely and remotely. Work from home (WFH) and remote working mandates forced users to increasingly rely on various mobile apps. Also, the pandemic increased the adoption of mobile devices in the commercial sector.

Many commercial businesses started using mobile phones to improve productivity, safety, and mobility to help their employees improve customer service while working remotely by staying in touch with customers and suppliers. This, as a result, increased the number of mobile phone users and mobile applications to run the business efficiently.

Besides, increasing remote working employees using video conferencing, collaboration services, and back-end support services propelled the mobile application testing services market size. Resultantly, market revenues remained high throughout 2020 and are expected to remain high in 2021 and beyond.

Competitive Analysis

The mobile application testing services market witnesses several strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product/ technology launches. Major market players make substantial investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on July 26, 2021, Applitools, a leading provider of next-generation test automation platforms, announced its collaboration with Sogeti, part of the Capgemini Group, for the 2021 State of Artificial Intelligence applied to Quality Engineering Report. Applitools delivers a next-generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud.

Sogeti brings industry experts together to formulate real-world advice for business leaders on applying AI to quality engineering across several key focus areas, including design, automation, performance, data management, security, and operations. Applitools enable engineering teams to release high-quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and reduced costs. Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases, including functional testing, visual testing, and web & mobile UI/UX testing, among others.

