Fish salvage order issued for two southeast Idaho reservoirs

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for two southeast Idaho water bodies, Condie and Winder Reservoirs in Franklin County, effective August 16, 2021 through October 31, 2021.

During the salvage order timeline at both Condie and Winder Reservoirs:

● Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.

● All size, bag, and possession limits are suspended.

● A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

Condie and Winder Reservoirs will become extremely low over the next several weeks as irrigation demands continue to be met. The fish at both reservoirs will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. Orders of salvage are therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.