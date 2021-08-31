NVBDC's newest MVO Task Force Member, Texas Veterans Chamber of Commerce, supports veterans transition to civilian life
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
"As we were when we served, we are STRONGER TOGETHER"
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force leadership, Keith King, CEO, Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller and LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton, Director are building the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards for NVBDC programs.
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 29 members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Texas Veterans Chamber of Commerce.
Texas Veterans Chamber of Commerce is a statewide advocacy organization for Texas Veteran and Military Spouse businesses. The organization utilizes a member-driven virtual model designed to help grow their member businesses, expand their business markets, and provide a platform to promote veteran business. The organization has a motto: “As we were when we served, we are STRONGER TOGETHER”. The TxVetCC’s vision is to make the Texas Veteran & Military Spouse Business community stronger, more effective, and to make a greater impact on the lives of both veteran employers and employees in the 21st Century.
The Texas Veterans Chamber of Commerce is devoted to supporting employers who recognize the value of military-affiliated employees and are committed to offering inclusive, empowering workplaces where service members, veterans, and their families can thrive. The mission is the success of Texas’s veterans and military families. When a business has the resources, support, and commitment to empower veterans, service members, and their families, those individuals will succeed. The Texas Veteran Chamber of Commerce offers support in their Five Pillars: Entrepreneurship, Education, Employment, Veteran Support/VSOs, Foundational Support. They believe when their veterans, service members, and their families succeed- Texas’s economy, workforce, and communities succeed. While their focus is on supporting their veteran and military spouse businesses, they welcome those who wish to support them as well, naming them Patriot businesses.
Texas is home to over 160,000 veteran & military spouse-owned businesses. Texas is not boasting when it says it is the #1 location for veterans. TxVetCC partners with firms that will certify VOB to access Fortune 5000 company goods and services RFPs. Members can use the website to search other members, compare quotes, find reviews, and get in contact with corporations. The Texas Veterans Chamber of Commerce is there to help you find ways to do business with Veteran-owned companies.
“The Texas Veterans Chamber is proud to partner with NVBDC. This partnership will open new doors for our members to grow into new and stronger markets.” Said By: Chuck Wright, Executive Director, Texas Veterans Chamber
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
