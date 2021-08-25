Travel Advisory: Lane Shifts to be Removed on I-95 at Eddy Street Bridge in Providence, Paving to Follow

As part of its ongoing $18.5 million project to repair five bridges along I-95 in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will remove the current lane shifts on I-95 northbound and southbound at the Eddy Street Bridge, near Exits 19 and 20 in Providence, on Thursday night, August 26. After that, RIDOT will resurface the highway near the bridge starting on Sunday night, August 29.

This change will restore the travel lanes to their original configurations. Temporary lane striping will be blacked out and new striping will be installed.

The resurfacing, beginning will milling, will be ongoing for six to eight weeks. It will encompass approximately 1 mile of I-95, from just south of the Eddy Street Bridge to the area of the Atwells Avenue and Westminster Street overpasses. During this time motorists may encounter rough, milled and uneven paved surfaces and should reduce their speed in the work zone.

The Eddy Street Bridge carries more than 167,000 vehicles per day and is one of the busiest stretches of highway in Providence.

Work on the entire project will wrap up in late summer 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 01 – Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.