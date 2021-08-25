State of the Edge and Edge Computing World Announce Top Finalists For The Edge Woman of the Year Award 2021

Edge Computing Industry Comes Together to Recognize Top Ten Women Shaping the Future of Edge for 2021

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge computing leaders from State of the Edge and Edge Computing World announce the Third Annual Women top finalists.

The Edge Woman of the Year 2021 nominees reflects a group of qualified industry leaders in roles impacting the direction of their organization’s strategy, technology or communications around edge computing, edge software, edge infrastructure or edge systems. The finalists were selected for their outstanding nomination and referred to the final panel of reviewers by the organizers. The final winner will be chosen by a panel of industry judges, including the previous Edge Woman of the Year 2020 winner, Fay Arjomandi, Founder of mimik Technology Inc. The winner of the Edge Woman of the Year 2021 will be announced during this year's Edge Computing World, being held virtually October 12-15, 2021.

“The Edge Woman of the Year Award 2021 was created as part of an industry commitment of time and resources to highlight the growing importance of the contributions and accomplishments of women in edge computing,” said Candice Digby, Partnerships and Events Manager at Vapor IO. “The award is presented annually at the Edge Computing World event, which offers the finalists and winners one of the most visible platforms for the entire edge computing ecosystem to highlight the advancements of their efforts in this field.”

The State of the Edge and Edge Computing World are proud to sponsor the annual Edge Woman of the Year Award, which is presented to an outstanding female and/or non-binary professional in edge computing across network, cloud, applications, developers, and infrastructure end-users.

"I was honored to have been chosen as Edge Woman of the Year 2020 and to be recognized alongside many inspiring and innovative women across the industry," said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO, mimik Technology Inc. "I am thrilled to participate in announcing this year’s Edge Woman of the Year 2021 finalist categories; together we have much to accomplish and the women nominated for this year inspire us all to continue our work in building a sustainable digital economy.”

The annual Edge Woman of the Year Award is presented to outstanding female and non-binary professionals in edge computing for outstanding performance in their roles elevating Edge. The 2021 award committee selected the following seven finalists for their excellent work in the named categories:

Leadership in Edge Startups

Eva Schonleitner, CEO at Crate.io

Leadership in Edge Open Source Contributions

Dr. Stefanie Chiras, Senior Vice President, Platforms Business at Red Hat

Leadership in Hyperscale Edge

Prajakta Joshi, Group Product Manager, Edge Cloud for Enterprise and Telecom at Google

Leadership in Network Edge

Rita Kozlov, Director of Product at Cloudflare, Inc.

Leadership in Edge Innovation and Research

Azimeh Sefidcon, Research Director at Ericsson

Leadership in Edge Best Practices

Lily Yusupova, Strategic Account Executive, Schneider Electric

Leadership in Rural Edge

Nancy Shemwell, Chief Operating Officer, Trilogy Networks, Inc.

The 2021 submissions continue to be incredibly impressive and the list of Edge Woman of the Year finalists represents a premier group of women taking the reins of leadership across the edge computing ecosystem. Edge computing continues to be one of the fastest growing industries, and we hope these women inspire the industry as well as encourage more women to pursue careers in Edge.

“Visibility of female leadership is so important to the potential growth and innovation in Edge Computing,” said Gavin Whitechurch of Topio Networks and Edge Computing World, “Recognizing this group of elite technologists inspires and encourages continuous forward thinking in our diverse industry.”

For more information on the Women in Edge Award visit: http://www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear.

About State of the Edge

The State of Edge (http://stateoftheedge.com) is a member-supported research organization that produces free reports on edge computing and was the original creator of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, which was donated to The Linux Foundation’s LF Edge. The State of the Edge welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters. If you have an interest in participating in upcoming reports or submitting a guest post to the State of the Edge Blog, feel free to reach out by emailing info@stateoftheedge.com.

About Edge Computing World

Edge Computing World is the only industry event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem.

The industry event will present a diverse range of high growth application areas – including AI, IoT, NFV, Augmented Reality, video, cloud gaming & self-driving vehicles – are creating new demands that cannot be met by existing infrastructure. The theme will cover edge as a new solution required to deal with low latency, application autonomy, data security and bandwidth thinning, which all require greater capability closer to the point of consumption.

Join us at Edge Computing World October 12-15, 2021 for the world’s largest virtual edge computing event.