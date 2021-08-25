Ohio Street Intersection in Wheatland, Mercer County to be Closed for Reconstruction

​Ohio Street (Route 3015) in Wheatland Borough, Mercer County will be closed to through traffic next month near the intersection with Church Street.

The closure is expected to start September 7, 2021 and remain in place until September 14, 2021, weather permitting.

Ohio Street will remain open to The Breakroom. Church Street will remain open to King Automotive on the northside and the Railroad Street intersection on the southside.

All other traffic should use the detour, which will be posted using Wansack Road (Route 3015) and Route 718.

The intersection reconstruction work is being done as part of the contract that also includes improving more than 10 miles of Route 258 in Jefferson Township and Clark Borough. Overall, the project includes milling and paving, along with curb ramps, bridge waterproofing, drainage upgrades, guiderail improvements, tree trimming and removal and pavement markings.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

