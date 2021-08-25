Amicus Brief in Whole Woman's Health v. Rokita

Amici States have an interest in the consistent and correct application of the Supreme Court’s undue-burden precedent as they enact, enforce, and defend abor- tion regulations that further States’ legitimate interests in respecting unborn life and protecting women’s health and safety.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.