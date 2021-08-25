Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education Welcome New Director

A veteran educator has become the new director of Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education.

Photo (curtesy of Lewiston Adult Education): Jennifer Tiner, left, stands with Certified Nursing Assistant graduate Angel Monk in this 2018 photo. Tiner has become the new director of Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education.

The Lewiston School Board approved hiring Jennifer Tiner on Aug. 16. She replaces William Grant, who has served as director for the Lewiston and Auburn programs since 2016. He became the executive director of operations for Lewiston Public Schools earlier this summer.

Tiner is a Lewiston High School and Bates College graduate who has had a 23-year career in education. She worked as an English teacher, parenting instructor and teen parenting center coordinator at Lewiston High School. Tiner has served as assistant director for Lewiston Adult Education for the past eight years.

She has led job training programs at Lewiston Adult Education that included partnerships with local businesses. Students became certified nursing assistants to construction workers thanks to the classes. This fall, Lewiston Adult Education will offer classes in health care and computer support.

“Adult education provides many opportunities for continued, life-long learning. I am excited to serve both Lewiston and Auburn and look forward to building partnerships throughout our communities,” said Tiner.

Tiner has a master’s of arts degree in educational policy and leadership from Wheelock College in Boston.

