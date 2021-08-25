Submit Release
Now available: Episode 5 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum

In Episode 5 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll hear how the Delta variant is affecting businesses and discussions about mandates in our state. Join Sheila Nyberg, executive director of the Clark County Economic Development Corporation and the Tourism Bureau of Clark County; Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health; and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, as they discuss:

  • Vaccination rates in Wisconsin
  • How the Delta variant could impact businesses
  • If businesses will implement vaccination and mask mandates

Watch the latest episode or any others from the five-episode video series to gain important and timely insights on the vaccine from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals.

You can also download WEDC’s Vaccine Guidelines for Employers for ideas and resources on how to best promote vaccines in the workplace.

