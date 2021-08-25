California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to French Fire in Kern County

Published: Aug 25, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the French Fire in Kern County.

To date, the French Fire has burned 20,678 acres, threatening homes in and around Wofford Heights and Kernville.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires.

Governor Newsom yesterday announced that the White House approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, including supports available to wildfire-impacted residents and assistance for state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response and recovery costs. California also recently secured FMAGs to support the state’s response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

Governor Newsom has activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor signed an executive order to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts. CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.

