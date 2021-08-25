Dr. Van Williams, celebrates beating the S&P 500 in a difficult pandemic Year

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Van Williams, the founder and CEO of ProActive Realty Income Fund is proud to celebrate consistency in returns over the years. His fund management skills are so good that despite the complexities of the covid-19 pandemic, he beat the S&P 500 in 2020, giving their investors a solid 12% return.

His career spans over two decades, and he has had massive success transforming deteriorating properties into high-quality revenue-generating assets. He is widely known in the real estate industry and has a lot of experience working with underserved and working-class communities. He has so far bought, sold, and repositioned property worth over $30+ million in commercial, multifamily, and residential real estate.

His Income Fund is the leading ESG income fund in the United States and received an

Impact rate of return iRR of 92/100 by Howard Buffett’s social impact scoring model. With the highest iRR score in the affordable housing space, the ProActive Income Fund is fully transparent and repositions properties without gentrifying communities or deploying pricing gouging tactics. A True Social Impact Fund.

The ProActive Realty Group manages the ProActive Realty Income Fund. It was founded in 2019 and specializes in real estate asset acquisition, renovation, and management. The Income Fund has already converted 200 units into income-generating properties in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Harvey, Illinois. It seeks to add 600+ additional properties in key locations, including Toledo, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Memphis, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Detroit, Michigan. In 2020, the fund returned 12% net (6% and 60 programs) to its investors throughout the pandemic with zero distribution interruptions and 100% rent collection.

It also offers two investment opportunities: $50K to 249K for a 10% net returns and $250K: 6% net returns paid on the 9th day at the start of each quarter, and 60% net share of Annual Cash Flows.

The fund employs a proactive, highly involved, risk-managed impact approach to property revitalization and management. All ProActive Income Fund properties are located in Opportunity Zones and are eligible for all OZ tax incentives.

As part of its success story, the fund recently secured 20% of solicited capitalization from accredited investors, including the fund manager’s equity stake. Proceeds will immediately be invested in class C real estate assets in key states with high employment and low tax rates in Opportunity Zone Communities. It is currently looking for distressed multi-family apartments or mobile home parks to acquire, renovate and reposition with their proprietary process.

The fund has positively impacted communities by attracting residents and generating income, driving up real estate value through real estate investment, and upgrading buildings for the communities. They also contribute by participating in neighborhood clean-up and beautification activities, working with local and state governments to drive the best community outcomes, placing veterans with housing vouchers in quality housing. They also participate in guaranteed housing payment programs, including working Section 8 residents, domestic violence relocation rental vouchers, affordable housing, and creating jobs directly and indirectly.

The ProActive Realty Group, is headed by Dr. Van Williams, CPEP based at 136-4 Forum Drive #E3, Columbia, SC 29229. Dr. Williams is also the head of The ProActive Reality Income Fund, LLC based at 1655, Blue Island Avenue, Suite 423, Chicago, Illinois 60608.

