When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 24, 2021 FDA Publish Date: August 25, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy, Wheat, & Sulfites Company Name: Jimbo’s Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Jimbo’s Kitchen dba New England Cupboard Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Jimbo’s Kitchen, DBA New England Cupboard is recalling Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix because it contains undeclared soy, wheat and sulfites.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat and sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Manufactured from 8/23/2019 till 8/23/2021. UPC code 7 87562 00099 9

Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix was distributed in ME, NH, VT, MA, MD, MN to local retail, boutique, and mom & pop stores. Also sold to wholesale. From 8/23/2019 till 8/23/2021

Product is packaged in a 4”x6” stand up plastic resealable pouch with the words Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix and a picture of a Bloody Mary on the front

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On the back label of the finished product, the ingredients list for Worcestershire Powder did not have all the sub-ingredients listed (e.g., corn syrup solids, salt, caramel color, garlic, sugar, spices, soy sauce solids (naturally fermented wheat and soybeans, salt, maltodextrin, caramel color), palm oil, tamarind, natural flavors, sulfiting agents).

This was discovered during an FDA inspection.

Consumers who purchased Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix can call the New England Cupboard at 207-848-4900, from the hours of 7am to 2pm M-F, with any questions, for a full refund or get the updated info from the back label. You can also email me at jim@newenglandcupboard.com