Cell Expansion Market is Generating Revenue of $39.03 Billion by 2026, at CAGR 11.6% Growth Rate
Growth in opportunities in emerging economies and increase in focus on personalized medicine also create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Expansion Market to Set New Growth Cycle!
The global cell expansion market was valued at $13.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $39.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6 % from 2021 to 2030. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, as well as increase in government funding for cell-based research boost the growth of the global cell expansion market.
In addition, technological advancements in cell expansion techniques, rise in investments in cell-based products, and increase in focus on R&D for cell-based therapies drive the market growth. However, high cost of operation required for cell expansion techniques hampers the growth of the market. In addition, dearth of skilled professionals and ethical concern regarding research on cell biology are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing opportunities in emerging markets and rise in focus on personalized medicine create opportunity for the manufacturers to tap and capitalize on the market.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for cell expansion products such as consumables including sera, media, and reagent and instrument increased considerably.
• As per the WHO ICTRP and the NIH ClinicalTrials.gov databases, 27 clinical investigations regarding MSC-based cell therapy approaches started in China since the outbreak of the COVID-19. Moreover, there has been a huge number of academic and industry trials conducted across the world.
• Stem cell research is one of the crucial applications of cell expansion and stem cell-based therapies showed considerable potential in studying Covid-19. So, the market for cell expansion experienced a positive impact.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3571
Cell expansion is a large-scale artificial production of daughter cells from a single cell to support medical research. The process of cell expansion is being used for several applications, which include microlevel research of cells, screening of drugs, therapeutic development, and others. In the present era, cell expansion can be used broadly in cell transplantation procedure and in treatment of various diseases, such as diabetes, RA (rheumatoid arthritis), and cancer. Expansion of cells is a pre-requisite for stem cells or fully differentiated cell populations to be genuinely advantageous or useful in their utility as drug screening tools or even for core research purposes. Cell expansion requires the synthesis of new cell wall material and controlled loosening of the wall to allow it to stretch and increase in area. Cell expansion in bioreactors is a controlled process and requires controlled environmental conditions such as regulated gas content for the extension of the cells, monitored flow rates, ambient temperature, pH, agitation of cells, and controlled flow of cells.
The cell expansion market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into consumable and instrument. The consumable segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to key factors such as increase in production of vaccines and other biologics in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
On the basis of application, the cell expansion market is segmented into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others. Others is again classified into clinical studies and toxicology studies. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during forecast period, owing to recent advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering and increased funding for regenerative medicine.
By end user, the cell expansion market is divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Others is again segmented into CROs, forensic, and diagnostic laboratories.
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to broadening horizon of cell-based therapeutics in the healthcare industry, high burden of chronic diseases, and increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-expansion-market
North America accounted for the largest share of the global cell expansion market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in incidences of cancer, increase in government funding, rise in research activates on stem cell therapies, growth in awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region
The Major Key Players Are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories.
