Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Gun, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

August 25, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man on and drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Cecil County.

The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Wilson, 37, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is charged with illegal possession of a rifle/shotgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and drug possession.

Wilson was taken to the Maryland State Police JFK Highway Barrack for processing. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond by the Cecil County Detention Center.

Shortly after 4:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police, Pro-Active Enforcement Team (PACE) investigators were conducting a crime suppression initiative on Interstate 95 in Cecil County, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Elantra for a speeding violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, troopers gained probable cause to search the vehicle and seized a loaded handgun, a shotgun, ammunition and marijuana. The Maryland State Police CED-Firearms Enforcement Unit did respond to assist with this investigation. Wilson is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior concealed carry violation in Virginia.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Interdiction Command conducts aggressive traffic enforcement and investigates major drug trafficking organizations through working multi-jurisdictional operations with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. With a focus on the disruption, dismantling and the successful prosecution of all narcotics traffickers and money laundering organizations that are involved in manufacturing, transporting, distribution and the use of illegal drugs in the state of Maryland.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Criminal Interdiction Command is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts at reducing state-wide violence. Funds for this investigation were made possible through the Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC).