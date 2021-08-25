Rare Acre in Exclusive River Oaks, Houston to Auction via Concierge Auctions In Cooperation with Martha Turner Sotheby’s

Nestled on private oak- and azalea-lined Inverness Drive is this one acre oasis. Backing to a creek with park-like grounds and mature trees, the property has a private and secluded feel. Located within the coveted Tall Timbers section of stunning River Oaks, this property is being offered at “lot value”, ideal for anyone looking to construct a custom home to their own specifications in a prime location. The existing covered rear porch transitions to a wooden walkway leading into the dense greenery beyond, past the greenhouse and the in-ground pool and hot tub with sprawling wood deck and wrought-iron fence. Bask in the best Houston has to offer from this dreamy property in Texas’ most exclusive neighborhood.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on private oak-and azalea-lined Inverness Drive is a one-acre oasis in the heart of one of Texas’s most exclusive neighborhoods, which will auction in September via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $5.5M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 23–28 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Our brokerage is no stranger to auctioning property with Concierge Auctions,” stated Bering. “We’re hoping to capitalize on our recent success in Stablewood and rally the local market for a competitive, exciting auction on this property—the one-acre plot and location alone are reason enough that buyers will be flocking to get registered.”

Backing to a creek with park-like grounds and mature trees, the property has a private and secluded feel. Located within the coveted Tall Timbers section of stunning River Oaks, this property features an existing 7,312 square foot home but is being offered at “lot value”, ideal for anyone looking to construct a custom home to their own specifications in a prime location. Travel up the double-wide brick driveway that circles beneath the stately grand entrance to the front of the house. Houston’s weather is ideal for outdoor entertaining year-round, and the spectacular grounds create the perfect blank slate for alfresco events. The existing covered rear porch transitions to a wooden walkway leading into the dense greenery beyond, past the greenhouse and the in-ground pool and hot tub with sprawling wood deck and wrought-iron fence. Bask in the best Houston has to offer from this dreamy property in Texas’ most exclusive neighborhood. Additional features include: a stately Neoclassical style with a striking columned grand entry; marble and hardwood floors; formal dining and living rooms; proximity to fine dining, recreation, and entertainment hotspots—just five minutes to the River Oaks Country Club and 15 minutes from downtown Houston.

“Concierge Auctions has made it clear that the traditional selling model isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ strategy for all properties,” stated the seller. “Especially in today’s market, I haven’t found another company that can confidently deliver a time-certain sale at market value. I’m extremely excited to see what global attention the company can garner, and ultimately transfer those prospects into competitive bidders on auction day.”

Located within the Inner Loop, River Oaks is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Texas, and Tall Timbers is one of its most exclusive subdivisions. Surrounded by multi-million dollar neighbors and top-ranked schools, Forbes, Fortune, and the Wall Street Journal have each ranked River Oaks as a top place to live in luxury. Strong real estate appreciation over the last decade and a prime location central to all Houston’s major job centers including Downtown, the Medical Center, and Galleria make River Oaks an incredible home base. Renowned River Oaks Country Club, one of the premier golfing spots in Texas, is within walking distance from your front door. Explore the oak- and azalea-lined streets throughout the subdivision, or wander a little further for your next adventure: Austin and Dallas are well within driving distance, and nearby George Bush Intercontinental Airport makes air travel a breeze.

4006 Inverness Drive is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.