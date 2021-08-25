OPEC Secretary General sees 2021 as a Before and After Year, as Congo Takes Presidency of the Organization

H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), addressed the future of OPEC yesterday at a press conference during a historic three-day OPEC and African Energy Chamber (AEC) visit to the Congo in the presence of H.E. Minister Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo, which will take on the rotating presidency of OPEC in 2022.

“This year will be a watershed year because it will serve as a link between the journey of OPEC in the last 60 years and the bridge to the next 60 years,” H.E. Barkindo stated, adding that “it will be the year when the world will focus once again on climate change post-COP26 in Glasgow this year. Therefore, energy transition in 2022 will likely take center stage in global conversations and discourse,” remarked the Secretary-General.

The state delegation has held high-level meetings in Brazzaville over the last two days and is now in Pointe-Noire to conclude a visit to the Congo’s oil and gas capital.

ECP is live covering AEC’s and OPEC’s historic visit to the Republic of Congo as it launches its own initiatives to promote the country’s energy sector.