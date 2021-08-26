Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Congratulates 13 Year Old NJ Girl for Landing Sweet Paid Gig

13 year old girl, CookieRookie (her nickname) landed sweet community gig to help inspire participation in collaborative collage celebrating working parents.

CookieRookie congrats for landing the sweet gig and thank you for helping make a positive impact in NJ!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a collaborative art collage celebrating parents who work.

The staffing agency created sweet gig for a talented middle school girl to help inspire community participation and learn leadership skills.

On our gig, 13 year old girl (CookieRookie) will make a positive impact by inspiring middle school kids to submit drawings of their parents working (each kid will earn a $10 Starbucks gift card).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "CookieRookie congrats for landing the sweet gig and thank you for helping make a positive impact in NJ!"

About

13 year old NJ Girl, CookieRookie leads 'We Pitch for Good.' Its mission is to make a positive impact thru fun and sweet projects. To learn more visit www.WePitchforGood.com Recruiting for Good created the purpose driven Girls Design Tomorrow community project.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

Love to make a positive impact, raise money for causes; and earn sweet rewards. Join The Goodie Foodie Club, LA's Most Rewarding Experience to do it all. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $500 donation for your cause (church, nonprofit, school); and $500 foodie gift card (chocolate, dining, wine) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Recruiting for Good Congratulates 13 Year Old NJ Girl for Landing Sweet Paid Gig

