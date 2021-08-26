Recruiting for Good Congratulates 13 Year Old NJ Girl for Landing Sweet Paid Gig
13 year old girl, CookieRookie (her nickname) landed sweet community gig to help inspire participation in collaborative collage celebrating working parents.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a collaborative art collage celebrating parents who work.
The staffing agency created sweet gig for a talented middle school girl to help inspire community participation and learn leadership skills.
On our gig, 13 year old girl (CookieRookie) will make a positive impact by inspiring middle school kids to submit drawings of their parents working (each kid will earn a $10 Starbucks gift card).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "CookieRookie congrats for landing the sweet gig and thank you for helping make a positive impact in NJ!"
About
13 year old NJ Girl, CookieRookie leads 'We Pitch for Good.' Its mission is to make a positive impact thru fun and sweet projects. To learn more visit www.WePitchforGood.com Recruiting for Good created the purpose driven Girls Design Tomorrow community project.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
