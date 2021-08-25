From dreamer to achiever: Virginia Mompreneur celebrates 10 years of helping aspiring entrepreneurs reach their goals
[]It gives me a great sense of accomplishment because only some 30 percent of small businesses reach the 10-year mark. It makes me feel like I’m not just another statistic.”CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When DeKesha Williams’ young daughter brought to her attention that she missed her first day of school for three consecutive years in 2011, the divorced mother of two knew that she needed to make a change. That change was launching her own business.
— DeKesha Williams
Today, Williams is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Vizions Consulting, LLC, her Virginia-based business strategy and digital marketing firm.
“Sometimes it seems surreal to know Vizions Consulting has been in business for a decade. It also gives me a great sense of accomplishment because only some 30 percent of small businesses reach the 10-year mark. It makes me feel like I’m not just another statistic,” says Williams, who is also known as the “Webinar Queen.”
With the motto “turning dreamers into achievers,” Vizions Consulting’s nine-member team provides small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with coaching, mentoring and training services.
“My clients are driven. They are creative. They know exactly what they want to achieve in business and in life, they just don’t know how to get there so they hire our team. We help them create the strategy and provide them with the resources to implement their plans,” says Williams.
The 42-year-old mompreneur and virtual chief operations officer admits that she can’t recollect how she celebrated her firm’s first client, but she clearly remembers the events that gave her the confidence to start Vizions as if it were yesterday.
“Like many business owners I help as a virtual COO, I actually stumbled into entrepreneurship. I was planning a glamorous career as a fashion buyer in college, but those plans changed when I learned most buyers spend their time working in a cubicle. My personality is too big for a cubicle” recalls Williams.
The Old Dominion University graduate did find a path into the fashion industry years later with a side hustle. In the early 2000s, she launched an online shoe company called Sassy Shoe Gallery.com. She took this venture very seriously creating a business plan, securing a small business loan and buying thousands of dollars in inventory. The former district manager for a children’s photography company thought this online store would be an instant success. However, the business generated less than $300 a week despite Williams’ efforts including spending weekends shuttling her children and 130 boxes of shoes to events around Virginia.
“It was more work than compensation so I eventually dissolved the business. Still, I do not consider Sassy Shoe Gallery.com a failure at all. It taught me the power of completion. My ability to go from having an idea to implementing it for income gave me the boost of confidence I needed to leave a job that made me extremely unhappy and made me miss out on precious time with my children,” says Williams.
Her experience with Sassy Shoe Gallery also allowed others to see her talent as a business planner.
“Soon people started asking me to be a consultant for their projects and that’s how Vizions Consulting was born. Today, I’m proudly helping other mothers reach their dreams of entrepreneurship,” said Williams. “The best part of this experience so far has been motivating my children to also become business owners. When I see that my children want to follow in my footsteps, I know that I made the right decision.”
As Vizions Consulting continues to grow, Williams and her team are providing new services to help entrepreneurs find greater harmony in their personal and professional lives with the launch of “Your Outsourcing Club.” This agency aims to help entrepreneurs to get assistance for their non revenue generating tasks so that they can work on their business and not in the business.
“Harmony is like music. When you align all the musical notes together, they make an actual song. When you align your business goals with personal goals, it creates harmony in the life of an entrepreneur,” said Williams.
For more information about DeKesha Williams and Vizions Consulting visit https://vizionsconsulting.com.
DeKesha Williams
Vizions Consulting LLC
press@vizionsconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn