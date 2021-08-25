Bridge Work on Route 54 to Start Next Week in Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge project is set to begin next week on the bridge that carries Route 54 over the west branch of the Susquehanna River in Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County.

Starting Monday, August 30, the contractor will perform concrete core drilling and testing for a bridge rehabilitation project. Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, September 24, weather permitting. There will be no work on Friday, September 3 and Monday, September 6.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Wiss Janney Elstner Associates, Chesco Coring and Cutting, and McCLain and Company are the contractors for this concrete core drilling and testing project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###