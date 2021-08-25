Virtual Workshop Series for New English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teachers

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites teachers to participate in a series of virtual workshops on topics related to serving English learners and managing an English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program. While the sessions will be targeted to the needs of new ESOL teachers, all are welcome! More experienced ESOL teachers and others whose work relates to the topics listed will also find information of value and benefit from connecting with colleagues across Maine.

See the list of sessions below for dates and topics of focus each month. Each session will be held from 3:00-4:00pm. Participants should plan to attend all sessions in the series, to the extent possible. Contact hours will be available for participation in the sessions. Ideally participants, as a cohort of learners, will develop and sustain a professional connection beyond the monthly sessions.

Note that this series of workshops for new teachers will touch upon the 2020 Edition of the WIDA English Language Development (ELD) Standards Framework, but for those who are looking for in-depth work on the ELD Standards, please take advantage of the other professional learning opportunities centered around that topic.

The workshops will be facilitated by Robin Fleck, Maine DOE ESOL Consultant, and will feature guest speakers during some sessions. If you have any questions, contact Robin at robin.fleck@maine.gov.

Register HERE to receive the Zoom links.

Date Topics Session 1 Monday, September 13, 2021 identifying English learners

reviewing state expectations

identifying available resources

working with classroom/content teachers

getting to know your students and families

working with newcomers Session 2 Thursday, October 7, 2021 how to effectively use the LAC meeting/ILAP, how to manage parent conferences/communications

strategies for monitoring progress in and outside your classroom

and ordering ACCESS materials Session 3 Monday, November 15, 2021 ACCESS testing and strategies to help prepare students to be comfortable during testing Session 4 Thursday, January 13, 2022 ACCESS testing and responding to the needs of the group, with a focus on strategies and culturally responsive teaching Session 5 Thursday, February 17, 2022 completing ACCESS testing

“It’s the middle of the year, what do I do now?” Session 6 Thursday, April 7, 2022 wrapping up the school year

planning for next year Session 7 Thursday, June 2, 2022 celebrating the accomplishments of the year and all that you have learned

addressing any questions

sharing what’s next