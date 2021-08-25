Sheds Unlimited Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies
Prefab building manufacturer has seen continued growth despite the pandemic.
We are committed to learning every day how to better listen to and serve our employees and customers, and we believe that this vision will be the driving force behind our growth in the coming years.”MORGANTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheds Unlimited, a shed and garage builder based in Morgantown, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #4048 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 75% for the period from 2017-2020.
— Austin Beachy
Founded in 1988, Sheds Unlimited has grown to become one of the top prefab shed and garage manufacturers in the Mid-Atlantic region. While the company originally constructed small structures, such as dog houses, their business has evolved over time. Larger buildings, such as deluxe storage sheds and multiple-car garages, now make up the majority of the company’s product offerings.
While the COVID-19 pandemic brought unique challenges, Sheds Unlimited experienced strong sales in 2020. “At the beginning of Covid-19, we thought business would really slow down,” said Austin Beachy, the company’s marketing manager. “We had nearly all of the office staff work from home and only a few separated workers in the shop.” After an initial slowdown, however, the trend reversed and the company began seeing above-average demand for their buildings. According to Beachy, the company eventually passed its sales goal for the year while simultaneously cutting back on paid advertising.
Beachy credits Sheds Unlimited’s current success with a long-term focus on streamlining operations. “We constantly look at ways to make the company more efficient, whether that involves streamlining the workflow in the shop, to how we interact with customers in the office...we work hard to re-invest resources back into the business, and into our employees, and the company benefits from this tremendously.”
Online marketing has been another major focus for Sheds Unlimited in recent years. During the height of the pandemic, the company invested in rebuilding its website, with the new design set to launch by September 2021. The new website will feature a 3D shed design tool, easily accessible building prices, and other customer-requested features.
Looking ahead, Beachy believes it’s a focus on people that will be the key to continued success. “Sheds Unlimited's main focus for the future is our employees. Each person here is who makes our company special, we want to see everyone involved working towards the same goals. We are committed to learning every day how to better listen to and serve our employees and our customers, and we believe that this vision will be the driving force behind our growth in the coming years.”
About Sheds Unlimited
Sheds Unlimited is a manufacturer and retailer of prefabricated sheds, single-car garages, multiple-car garages, and other portable structures. For over 30 years, Sheds Unlimited has been a leader in the prefabricated building industry in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Sheds Unlimited is headquartered in Morgantown, PA, and delivers buildings in a service area ranging from Maine to North Carolina. For more information, visit www.shedsunlimited.net.
