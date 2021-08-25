Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Estimated to Generate a Revenue of $2,642.4 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Business Report by Research Dive

Artificial intelligence in construction helps to get tasks done in a lesser amount of time and in a cost-effective way. Planning and designing sub-segment are expected to be the most lucrative. Europe market is anticipated to have the highest growth rate.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, artificial intelligence in construction market is expected to generate a revenue of $2,642.4 million, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/46

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The application of artificial intelligence does not only provide a great deal of efficacy and productivity in various construction processes, but it also reduces the overall time required to complete any given task. Moreover, companies can save a lot of money by adopting AI in their construction processes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Lack in availability of skilled and knowledgeable professionals is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Persistent technological advancements in AI and IOTs are expected to create vital opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/46

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on application and region.

Application: Planning and Design Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The planning and design sub-segment are expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. Massive amount of money is being invested in the planning, designing, research, architecture and so on for the construction of buildings, especially with the help of artificial intelligence. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Region: Europe Anticipated to have the Highest Growth Rate

European AI in construction market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years with a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. The adoption of Industry 4.0, eased governmental regulations and advancements in internet of things (IOT) are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Key Players of the Market

• Autodesk, Inc.,

• Building System Planning, Inc.

• Smartvid.io, Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Doxel Inc.

• Volvo AB

• Dassault Systemes SE

For instance, in May 2021, Procore Technologies Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, acquired INDUS.AI, an advanced AI construction platform, to add computer vision abilities to the Procore platform in order to maximize its efficiency and future profitability.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Point of Sale Software Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8423/point-of-sale-software-market

Quantum Computing Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8332/quantum-computing-market

Payment Processing Solutions Market: https://www.researchdive.com/416/payment-processing-solutions-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521