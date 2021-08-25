Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028
Increasing preference for fibrinogen concentrate over fresh-frozen plasma, rising incidence of bleeding disorders.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fibrinogen concentrate market size is expected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing R&D activities to develop new therapies for bleeding disorders, rising demand for fibrinogen concentrates to treat congenital deficiencies, and high incidence of bleeding disorders across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of advanced and innovative in pipeline to treat bleeding disorders is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Fibrinogen concentrate is a lyophilized and purified human plasma fibrinogen and is widely used as an alternative to traditional sources of fibrinogen, which is a natural blood protein playing a vital role in coagulation process. Fibrinogen concentrate has been extensively used and recommended for bleeding disorders and acquired coagulation disorders in several countries across the globe as it significantly improves blood clot firmness and minimizes the need for postoperative transfusion. Fibrinogen concentrate can either be plasma-derived or a recombinant and is often used for afibrinogenemia and dysfibrinogenemia. Increasing research is being carried out across the globe to expand its application scope to use it for conditions such as hemorrhage resuscitation. This is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.
New product launches and approvals of fibrinogen concentrates are also expected to be a key factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing focus of key players on developing advanced fibrinogen concentrates to treat bleeding disorders is also a key market growth driving factor. However, adverse reactions associated with fibrinogen concentrate such as arterial thrombosis, dyspnea, nausea, and others are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
CSL Behring, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), LFB Group, ProFibrix BV (The Medicines Company), Shanghai RAAS, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, and Greencross.
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Fibrinogen Concentrate market in these key regions.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• Human fibrinogen type segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing need for fibrinogen concentrate to treat bleeding disorders and congenital coagulation deficiencies.
• Congenital fibrinogen deficiency segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to high incidence of hemophilia, rising rate of bleeding disorders, proven safety and efficiency of fibrinogen concentrates and rapid advancements in fibrinogen products.
• North America is expected to dominate other regional markets over the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population and high rate of bleeding disorders, advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics, and robust presence of key players in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global fibrinogen concentrate market on the basis of type, application type, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)
• Human
• Animal
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)
• Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency
• Surgical Procedures
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
