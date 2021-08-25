Arka Softwares honoured their 11th anniversary with AADHYA Foundation Day Celebration
An all-inclusive and delightful celebration of completing 11 years in the IT industry. The full-scale event was full of much-needed fanfare and enjoyment.JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arka Softwares recently had a celebration of their 11th Anniversary on the eve of August 11th, 2021. Many esteemed parties were in attendance at the specified location, decorated in grand designs, and left after much fun and celebrations.
The event was a massive success among all the participants, including guests and employees of this company that attended. The celebrations included fun performances as well that lifted the spirits of all visitors. Aside from that, many of the company officials took part in the achievement awards ceremony and certifications.
The main guest of honour at this high-profile occasion was Rahul Mathur, who is the Managing Director of the company. He arrived at the venue along with his family members. After his arrival, the event started off in its entirety. Besides Mathur, there were other notable personalities in the IT field. Professionals from other companies they have collaborated with in the past were also present for the 11th-anniversary party.
Arka Softwares has provided many benefits over the past years to clients. It is true that over the years since its opening in 2010, Arka Softwares have expanded and continued providing top-notch service to their clients throughout. At this IT Solutions and Consultancy Firm, the employees available cover a wide variety of services.
Some of the examples of the projects they handle fall under categories like Android App Development, Mobile App Development, iOS App Development, Hybrid App Development, Salesforce Development, Software Development, React Native Development and many more. These are only some of the services available.
With a wide range of offerings, the anniversary event is a good place to honour the best of the best projects the employees have handled. This is why the event started this way; the company, after all, prioritizes their customer-oriented work primarily. So, to start off the anniversary festivity right, the organizers commenced with a prize distribution ceremony.
All the who’s who of the IT sector attended this part and celebrated the achievement of their peers. Imminent personalities related to this company, such as Mathur, offered the prizes to the recipients. After all the awards were distributed, the fun portion of the celebration began.
The fun of the night continues with dancing, music, and everything in between.
Many activities and performances started playing out after the award and certification portion was done and dusted. High-quality performances and stunning presentations are synonymous with these events. One by one, several public personalities put forward their performances, like dance shows and musical performances.
Afterwards, there were fun skits that came into play that mesmerized the entire audience throughout its run-through. While these were all interesting in their own rights, what captivated most of the attendees was the speech from Mathur at the end. Besides him, the other top-level executives of Arka Softwares also put in their two cents.
They extolled the best qualities of Arka Softwares services. They profess the main mission of the company towards meeting their customer demands and project goals. They aim to create proficient digital solutions for their clients; the executives spoke about it at length during their speeches. Similarly, they highlight the vision of their company and ethics in their speech, as well.
Additionally, Mathur spoke about the offers and upgrades they are planning to add for their clients through their company. This increased the excitement of the attendees on what is coming next for the firm in the following years.
Of course, the excitement of the night was not limited only to the awards, speeches, and performances like most anniversary events. All employees had a fun time playing interesting games and ice-breakers that entertained the non-participating guests as well.
All professionals present afterwards and during the event got the chance to intermingle with their industry peers. This allowed them to improve their professional relationships and network with other experts in the field in a lively and casual environment. Besides the entertainment, the organisers of the "AADHYA" Foundation Day Gala spared no expenses on the food and drinks department either. Guests helped themselves to a variety of local and international delicacies while chatting with one another.
At the end of the day, all guests took back small knick-knacks and gifts, full of interesting and fun items inside the packaging. These tokens shall mark as a reminder for the event for the attendees; Arka Softwares provided customized prizes here. The entire ceremony finished at a respectable time before 11 PM. However, most of the guests lingered to prolong the experience. Having attended the ceremony, it is hard to disagree with the sentiment.
About Arka Softwares
Arka Softwares is one of the premier-level IT-based service provider firms. Based out of India, with offices in the USA, UK and Australia, it caters for the available services to a wide clientele. Most professionals here offer innovative and dedicated app solutions for their clients. The work of these professionals covers both the mobile-based and web-based sides of the mobile app development standards.
Currently, the company is the chosen workplace of over 100+ certified and highly skilled designers and developers. The main aim of all of these participants, regardless of their area of expertise or project of choice, is to provide unique and forward-thinking digital solutions for their clients. Since its first days, the workers here prioritize customer interest and demand liberally. So, regardless of the solutions the Arka Softwares staff provide, the final say depends on their client always.
This leading IT solutions company specializes in different industries as well, like retail/eCommerce, gaming, healthcare software development, on-demand app solutions, social networking. Over the years, the company has amassed a huge variety of projects related to different aspects of web and mobile development. They have delivered over 600+ projects to date and satisfied at least 450+ customers with their work.
