Energy as a Service Market- Get Free Sample PDF Brochure (Includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Reduction in costs of renewable power generation is a key factor driving energy as a service market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global energy as a service market. Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services.
The power industry has been experiencing a shift towards distributed energy resources in order to overcome grid reliability issues, severe weather events, equipment failures, reduction in costs of distributed energy resources, among others are other key factors driving growth of the global energy as a service market. Rising need to improve energy supply is also increasing adoption of energy as a service model, which includes common distributed energy generation solutions such as combined heat and power, microturbines, solar PV, diesel, and natural gas gensets, and fuel cells.
An extensive analysis of the Energy as a Service market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Energy as a Service market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Energy as a Service Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Energy as a Service market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Energy as a Service Market are:
WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewables, Edison International, Alpiq, and Enel X.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Energy as a Service market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Energy as a Service industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Energy as a Service market on the basis of service type, end-use, and region:
Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Operational and Maintenance Services
Energy Supply Services
Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Industrial
Commercial
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In December 2020, STMicroelectronics entered into a partnership with Schneider Electric on carbon neutrality and co-development of energy -efficient solutions. Schneider Electric is expected to support STMicroelectronics to reduce its global environmental footprint.
Energy supply services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase in energy supply offerings, which consist of fossil fuels, renewable sources of energy, biofuels, and biomass, is boosting demand for energy supply services for more efficient energy supply.
Commercial segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The energy as a service model is designed to aid private sector commercial building owners with technical expertise and details related to capital to implement energy efficiency projects, which is expected to drive its demand for deployment in commercial buildings.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Energy as a Service market in 2020. Increasing installation of distributed electricity generation and storage technologies along with rising demand for smart devices in the region are key factors boosting rising utilization of energy as a service model.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Energy as a Service market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Energy as a Service market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Energy as a Service Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Energy as a Service market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Energy as a Service market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Energy as a Service market.
