Hunt safe skills workshop to be hosted at the Panhandle Regional office in September

Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers in the Panhandle Region will be hosting a "Hunt Safe Skills Workshop" in September.

Field days, previously required in conjunction with Fish and Game online hunter education courses, have not yet been reinstated after necessary changes due to COVID-19.

Several certified hunter education instructors in the Panhandle have generously offered to provide a similar program and experience to the traditional field days to anyone seeking to improve their hunting safety knowledge, with the hope that participants will leave with an excitement and confidence about their future hunting outings.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to safely:

select proper ammunition

load and unload firearms

carry firearms in the field

cross obstacles and transport firearms in a vehicle

determine zones of fair and ethical shots on game

choose proper shooting positions

and much more!

The workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional office at 2885 W Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815.

The workshop is open to participants of all ages and skill levels. Class size is limited to 20 participants, so register fast before the class is full!

Click here to register.

Cost of the workshop is $9.75, payable with your online registration.

Fish and Game hunter education programs are following the current CDC guidelines for in-person classes. Classrooms will be arranged for physical distancing and tables, chairs and equipment will be sanitized regularly. Face shields are recommended for those individuals who have not been vaccinated.

For additional information, contact Hunter Education Coordinator, Wendy Koons, at (208) 769-1414.

You can also follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.