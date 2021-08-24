Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,392 in the last 365 days.

Hunt safe skills workshop to be hosted at the Panhandle Regional office in September

Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers in the Panhandle Region will be hosting a "Hunt Safe Skills Workshop" in September.

Field days, previously required in conjunction with Fish and Game online hunter education courses, have not yet been reinstated after necessary changes due to COVID-19.

Several certified hunter education instructors in the Panhandle have generously offered to provide a similar program and experience to the traditional field days to anyone seeking to improve their hunting safety knowledge, with the hope that participants will leave with an excitement and confidence about their future hunting outings.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to safely:

  • select proper ammunition
  • load and unload firearms
  • carry firearms in the field
  • cross obstacles and transport firearms in a vehicle
  • determine zones of fair and ethical shots on game
  • choose proper shooting positions
  • and much more!

The workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional office at 2885 W Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815.

The workshop is open to participants of all ages and skill levels. Class size is limited to 20 participants, so register fast before the class is full!

Click here to register.

Cost of the workshop is $9.75, payable with your online registration.

Fish and Game hunter education programs are following the current CDC guidelines for in-person classes. Classrooms will be arranged for physical distancing and tables, chairs and equipment will be sanitized regularly. Face shields are recommended for those individuals who have not been vaccinated.

For additional information, contact Hunter Education Coordinator, Wendy Koons, at (208) 769-1414.

You can also follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

You just read:

Hunt safe skills workshop to be hosted at the Panhandle Regional office in September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.