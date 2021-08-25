Hybrid Operating Room Market Forecast, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment is driving growth of the hybrid operating room marketVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.
Hybrid Operating Room (OR) is an advanced procedural space which combines traditional OR with an image guided interventional suite. The combination allows performance of highly complex and advanced surgical procedures. The rooms and teams are combined to meet the complex needs of patient surgery. These state-of-the-art spaces allow for the combination of image guided surgeries with open procedures.
Hybrid ORs allow smooth conversion from minimally invasive surgery space to an open procedure space by providing necessary capabilities and personnel in one space. Hybrid ORs have also led to development of new procedures, which provide patients with complex diseases wider options. Hybrid ORs permit surgeons to work in an efficient manner to achieve best outcomes. A variety of medical professionals work in hybrid ORs such as imaging professionals, surgeons, and other specialists to ensure complex needs of patients are met more efficiently.
An extensive analysis of the Hybrid Operating Room market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Hybrid Operating Room market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Hybrid Operating Room market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Hybrid Operating Room Market are:
Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Hybrid Operating Room market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Hybrid Operating Room industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Surgical Instruments
Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools
Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Angiography Systems
MRI Systems
CT Scanners
Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Operating Room Fixtures
Operating Tables
Operating Room Lights
Surgical Booms
Radiation Shields
Other Components
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Neurosurgical
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic
Thoracic
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Hospitals and Surgical Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Hybrid Operating Room market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Hybrid Operating Room market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
