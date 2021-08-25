Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size [2020-2030] To Soar at a CAGR Of 18.2%, to Hit $35.5 Billion

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Key players global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc, Precigen Inc., PierianDx Inc., & Many Others

NGS Market by Product (Consumables, Platforms & Nerve Blockers), Application (Diagnostics, Biomarkers, Cancer & Other), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis and Other Technologies), and End User: 2030” — Vishal Bharadwaj, Linu Dash , Onkar Sumant