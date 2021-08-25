Hoverboard Scooter Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2030
[168 Pages Research] Hoverboard scooter market is segmented by type, application, sales channel, speed limit & region.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoverboard Scooter Market Outlook 2030
A hoverboard is a one or two wheeled powered vehicle that stabilized both rider and itself on the basis of the driver’s leaning action. The in-built sensors measure the rate and pitching angle and send signals to the motor to drive accordingly, thus balancing the scooter. These scooters contain lithium-ion-batteries and can be fully charged within three hours. They can easily cover distance up to 10-15 km with one full charge. Moreover, wireless chargers similar to the one used for mobile phones are expected to be launched in the forthcoming period, thus aiding their growth further. It is easier to accelerate, stop, and operate the scooter. Moreover, self-balancing scooters are eco-friendly and light-weight, making them convenient to carry it anywhere. It runs on rechargeable batteries and is noiseless. Thus, owing to the low power consumption and low maintenance cost, a self-balancing scooter is considered to be a better alternative to walking as well as regular electric scooters and is increasingly used in parks, manufacturing facilities, shopping complexes, etc. across several countries of the world.
Hoverboard rising demand in college campuses owing to its stylish look and fun ride experience. Apart from being environment friendly, it incorporates advanced features including wireless charging and Bluetooth. Also, self-balancing scooters are expected to explore new opportunities in assisting security guards and police officers in patrolling areas of public gatherings where automobiles might not be an efficient alternative.
The key players analyzed in the report include Swagway (Ninebot), Bluefin, Zhejiang Tongshuo Technology Co., Ltd., MonoRover, IO Hawk, Shanghai New Century Robot, ESWING Scooters, Phunkeeduck, Megawheels, and INMOTION.
COVID-19 Impact analysis
Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, which adversely affected the overall production and sales. The hoverboard scooter witness downfall in the demand owing to commute restrictions across the many nations to avoid the spread of the virus. By the first quarter of 2021, the demand for hoverboard scooter is gaining momentum owing to changing demand scenario, increasing health concerns within end users to follow the social distancing norms and growing requirement for personal travel solution for urban commute.
Top Impacting Factors
Increasing green mobility, portability as compare to other personal electric vehicles, accessibility in crowded area, rising urbanization & local commute requirements are driving the growth of the market.
Low safety as compared to other commuting options, and uncomfortable riding experience due to design structure is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Decline in price of batteries per KWH, and changing outlook of leisure & recreational activities can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.
The hoverboard scooter market trends are as follows:
Accessibility in crowded area
Personal commute solution is need of people of urban city to travel a desired location in densely populated cities. Travel between workplace to residence is the main challenge to travel owing to dense cities and condensed transport facilities. In such cases, portability of the mobility solution is the key concern amongst the end users. The design of hoverboard enables the high level of portability as compare to other personal commute solutions. Many countries government has equipped their local police force with hoverboard to travel in crowded place. For instance, in June 2020 Mumbai police get 50 segways hoverboard to patrol the city’s crowded areas to ensure security preparedness. These hoverboard can be folded and even carried by hand for easy handle and storage. The growing end users leaning toward high portable solution such as hoverboard, is expected to spur the demand across the globe.
Rising urbanization & local commute requirements
In the recent years, urbanization is attaining the peak year on year, as majority of the population is shifting to the urban areas owing to the increasing work opportunities and rapid industrialization in the urban areas. In this era of urbanization, daily travel between the workplace and residence is the need for every individual passenger, which is associated with travel time. Moreover, urban passenger is more inclining to the technologically advanced travel solution along with its time effective shuttle option to avoid unnecessary long traffic jams along with green mobility. The hoverboard is one of the efficient and time effective travel system for these changing rider requirements. The growing usage of hoverboard for the daily travel in the urban areas and changing ridership outlook of the passengers are expected to spur the demand for hoverboard in the upcoming years.
