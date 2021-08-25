Global Thermal Scanners Market to Boost at a CAGR of 8.6% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The thermal scanners market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Thermal Scanners Market by Type (Portable, Fixed), Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), Wavelength (Long-Wave, Mid-Wave, Short-Wave), End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Applications (Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue, Thermography, Others), Regions, And Global Forecast 2020-2027.The global thermal scanners market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for thermal scanners and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The installation of thermal scanners for at airports to detect Covid-19 infections among travellers is a driving factor for the APAC region as well as the world. North America holds the largest market share owing to surveillance and security applications regarding numerous commercial and historic, culturally significant buildings like museums and monuments.Key players in the global thermal scanners market are Opgal, Seek Thermal, Leonardo S.p.A., Axis Communications AB, Tonbo Imaging, C-THERMAL, Infratec GmbH, Terabee, AMETEK Land, HGH Infrared Systems, Fluke Corporation, VUMII Imaging, Optotherm, Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Xenics, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Cox, HGH Infrared Systems, and 3M Scott among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the thermal scanners market. The type segment includes portable and fixed. The fixed segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to its use in various industrial as well as commercial sectors. The worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus has heavily boosted demand for fixed thermal scanners in places like airports and commercial buildings. The technology segment consists of cooled and uncooled. In 2019, the uncooled segment held the largest share because of benefits like low maintenance, long life and better performance in adverse environmental conditions.On the basis of wavelength, the market has been divided into long-wave, mid-wave, and short-wave. The long wave segment held the larger share of the market in 2019 owing to various industrial applications. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive, oil & gas, industrial, commercial, healthcare & life sciences, and others.Aerospace & defence held the largest market share in 2019 because of various military applications in guidance systems, surveillance and weapons system targeting using thermal imaging. The applications segment includes security & surveillance, search & rescue, thermography, and others. The thermography segment is forecasted to have the highest growth due to its temperature scanning applications in detecting fever, a symptom of the novel coronavirus.About the report:The global thermal scanners market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. 