Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Market 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market is expected to grow from $10.55 trillion in 2020 to $11.92 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.91 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The rise in demand for environmentally safe and certified buildings is expected to drive the architecture and engineering services market.

The architecture, engineering consultants and other related services (A,EC & related services) market consists of the sales of A,EC & related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide support to the planning and designing of construction related businesses of all sizes across all industries. Business entities that are engaged in providing architecture, engineering consultants and other related services are generally referred to as architectural firms or engineering consultancy firms. Architecture, engineering consultants and related services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Architectural and engineering consultants are using 5D building information modeling (BIM) to create dynamic building designs which can be altered at later stages of the project. A BIM software is a tool used to design buildings and structures including lighting, HVAC systems and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. It can also be used for clash detection, cost estimation and safety analysis. A 5D building information modeling (BIM) involves creating architectural designs that can be modified and customized in real time. This system collects data from different project teams and helps collaborate with the entire construction chain, eliminating project delays. For instance, construction management company The Korte Company is using 5D BIM technology for project design, planning, cost estimation, thereby enabling faster decision making. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in the Indian state of Maharashtra is using 5D BIM in its construction projects worth $3 billion to reduce costs and litigations.

By Type: Engineering Services, Architectural Services, Surveying & Mapping Services, Geophysical Services, Laboratory Testing Services, Building Inspection Services, Drafting Services

By Application: Road, Rail, Port, Airport, Pipeline, Power, Others

Subsegments covered: Civil Engineering Services, Electrical Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Other Engineering Services, Landscape Architectural Services, Building And Structural Architectural Services Geophysical Data Collection, Geophysical Data Sales, Integrated Geophysical Services, Other Geophysical Services

By Geography: The global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe architectural, engineering consultants and related services market accounts for the largest share in the global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Organizations Covered: Bechtel Corporation, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Gensler, CH2M HILL Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

