Global Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market is expected to grow from $27.59 billion in 2020 to $29.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in rolling mill and other metalworking machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market consists of sales of rolling mill and other metalworking machinery and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce rolling mill machinery and equipment and/or other metalworking machinery (except industrial molds, special dies and tools, die sets, jigs, and fixtures, cutting tools and machine tool accessories, and machine tools).

Trends In The Global Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Market

Metalworking machinery manufacturers are producing 3D laser processing machines to reduce processing time for laser cutting and welding applications. 3D laser is a 5-axle laser machine which cuts sheet-metal components in three dimensions. Metals including mild steel, stainless less and aluminum can be cut using lasers. Laser cutting significantly reduces the processing time required for cutting applications and thus reduces costs. Other benefits include localized laser energy input, high feed rate and minimal heat input. 3D lasers are typically used in automotive and aerospace industry for cutting or welding of aluminum parts, drilling of engine parts, and laser surfacing of used parts. According to an article published by engineering.com, laser cutting machines account for the largest segment of metal cutting machinery market thus indicating a significant rise in the use of this technology.

Global Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Market Segments:

The global rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Wire Drawing and Fabricating Machinery, Coil Winding and Cutting Machinery, Rolling Mill Machines, Other Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery

By Application: Metal Manufacturing, Machinery and Equipment, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market accounts for the largest share in the market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Market Organizations Covered: TRUMPF Group, Amada Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric, LST GmbH, Mazak.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

