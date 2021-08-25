Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market Expected to Reach $149.2 Billion by 2027
Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market Industry Growth, Analysis, Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Forecast to 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global construction & demolition waste recycling market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.8% share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.
Rise in urbanization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, recycling and reusing help reduce the project cost. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned C&D waste dumping over the past few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for construction & demolition waste recycling in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.
Leading Players:
The major players profiled in the construction & demolition waste recycling industry include Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environnement, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Source
• Construction
• Renovation
• Demolition
By Service
• Collection
• Disposal
Regional Analysis:
Region wise, the construction & demolition waste recycling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By source, the demolition segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.
• By service, the collection segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
• By material, the concrete segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
• Region wise, Europe garnered the largest waste management market share in 2019.
