Material Handling Robotics Market: Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Material Handling Robotics Market Outlook 2027 -Material handling robots have a variety of applications in different industries to carry out operations such as packaging, pick & place, palletizing/de-palletizing, and others. There has been tremendous growth in industrialization over the past decades, which brought advancements in the manufacturing sector as well as introduced robotics in the daily process. Increase of smart factories, which are fully or partially accessed by robots, across the globe, has increased the number of manufacturing units to transporting materials from one place to another. In addition, material handling robots improve material handling efficiency, flexibility, and constancy in manufacturing processes. Increase in demand for material handling robots is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The key players analyzed in the report include ABB Pte Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Machinery Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd., Daihen Engineering Co Ltd, Denso Wave Inc, Epson America Inc., FANUC CORP, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics Inc., and Nachi Robotic Systems Inc. COVID-19 scenario analysis: Manufacturing companies have been shut for months now while a few of them are working to provide basic needs. The supply chain has been disrupted for almost every product in the market and it is expected to take a while to regain sustainability. Production processes are expected to resume, but the companies have to take strict measures to control the spread of the virus. Significant cost to the business after the lockdown is expected to be incurred, substantially in capital expenditure along with labor and additional operational costs. Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis Increase in the number of manufacturing facilities, rise in labor cost, growth of production plants, and safety concerns are expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, these robots provide a competitive edge compared to workers, which is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the material handling robotics market. The material handling robotics market trends are as follows: Increase in the number of manufacturing facilities: The number of manufacturing factories is increasing across the globe. With the increase in several working facilities, there is an emerging demand for simplifying the work and decreasing time consumption in production functions while enhancing accuracy. Material handling robots have simplified the work for manufacturers as they are more productive. Therefore, this is expected to increase the demand for the product over the forecast period. Rising labor cost and safety concerns: Labor cost plays a significant role for manufacturing companies and it directly affects the cost of their final products. Though the initial investment is high comparatively, material handling robots play a significant role as they provide a competitive edge to real-life laborers in the long run. In addition, these robots are even prioritized in terms of safety as no human involvement is required. 