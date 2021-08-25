Structural Health Monitoring Market Expected to Reach $3.8 billion, Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% 2027

Structural Health Monitoring Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2021 – 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global structural health monitoring market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion in 2027 from $1.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 37.0% share of the global market.Structural health monitoring (SHM) is a non-destructive diagnostic method used to evaluate the current state of a structure. SHM includes the implementation of techniques and strategies for damage characterization and detection for applications in civil engineering, aerospace industry, and mechanical engineering.Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2304 Leading Players:The major players operating in the industry include National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc., Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. Acellent Technologies, Inc., Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Strainstall UK Limited, and Kinemetrics Inc.Market Segments:By Component• Hardware• Software• ServicesBy Connectivity• Wired• WirelessGet detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the XX Market @The global Structural Health Monitoring market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.Key Findings Of The Study:• By component, the hardware segment dominated the structural health monitoring market share in 2019.• By end user, the civil segment dominated the market during 2019.• Depending on connectivity, the wired segment garnered major share of the structural health monitoring market trend in 2019.• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.• LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the structural health monitoring market forecast period.Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2304