Structural Health Monitoring Market Expected to Reach $3.8 billion, Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structural health monitoring market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion in 2027 from $1.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 37.0% share of the global market.
Structural health monitoring (SHM) is a non-destructive diagnostic method used to evaluate the current state of a structure. SHM includes the implementation of techniques and strategies for damage characterization and detection for applications in civil engineering, aerospace industry, and mechanical engineering.

Leading Players:
The major players operating in the industry include National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc., Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. Acellent Technologies, Inc., Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Strainstall UK Limited, and Kinemetrics Inc.

Market Segments:

By Component
• Hardware
• Software
• Services

By Connectivity
• Wired
• Wireless

The global Structural Health Monitoring market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By component, the hardware segment dominated the structural health monitoring market share in 2019.
• By end user, the civil segment dominated the market during 2019.
• Depending on connectivity, the wired segment garnered major share of the structural health monitoring market trend in 2019.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.
• LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the structural health monitoring market forecast period.

