At a Booming CAGR of 122.3% Growth Rate: 5G Technology Market Generating Revenue of $667.90 Billion by 2026
Rise in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation fuel the growth of the global 5G technology marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for faster and high-speed data connectivity and growing digitalization and technological developments are some of the factors anticipated for driving the market growth during the forecast period.
The global 5G technology market was estimated at $5.53 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $667.79 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 122.3% from 2020 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Based on offering, the hardware segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its top status till 2026. Simultaneously, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 133.1% during 2020–2026.
Based on connectivity, the EMBB segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020 and is anticipated to dominate throughout 2020–2026. The MMTC segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 145.1% by 2026.
Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2020 and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2026. The same segment would register the fastest CAGR of 130.7% during the estimated period.
Profiling Key Players: Ericsson, Huawei Technology, T-Mobile, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., Nokia, Telecom Italia, and Telstra.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. 5G technology market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the 5G technology market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of 5G technology market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of 5G technology market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the 5G technology market.
