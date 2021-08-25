Latest update on the 7th Air Defence Group’s Sky Sabre System presented at Air Missile Defence Technology 2021
SMi Group reports: The 7th Air Defence Group of the British Army will be speaking at the Air Missile Defence Technology conference in London this November.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is pleased to announce that the Commander of the 7th Air Defence Group, British Army, Colonel Graham Taylor will speak at the Air Missile Defence Technology conference in London on the 17th and 18th November 2021.
The 7th Air Defence Group is equipped with the new state-of-the-art Sky Sabre Ground Based Air Defence missile system. It replaced the rapier system whose last live firing was in June this year.
Delegates at the conference will learn about the 7th Air Defence Group and their progress on the Sky Sabre system with a keynote address from Colonel Graham Taylor on "Sky Sabre and the Future Direction of British Ground Based Air Defence", which will cover:
• 7th Air Defence Group’s role and capabilities within the 3rd Division
• The Sky Sabre system and its effects on capability since its introduction
• Integrated Air Defence Systems
Colonel Graham Taylor’s Short Biography: He attended ACSC 14 and completed a Master of Arts degree in Defence Studies. Following Staff College, he was posted as Second-in-Command of 16th Regiment Royal Artillery, North Luffenham, which included GBAD deployment in support of Op OLYMPICS in London 2012. He was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in February 2013 and his initial OF4 appointment was as SO1 G5 at HQ Force Troops Command responsible for managing A2020 transformational activity across FTC’s 10 brigades. He was hugely privileged to be given command of 12th Regiment Royal Artillery in June 2016 and spent two superb years back on Thorney Island. In 2018 he was promoted to Colonel and appointed as DACOS Personnel Services in the APSG. Colonel Taylor has now returned to Thorney Island as the Commander of 7 Air Defence Group with effect from October 2020.
The 2021 conference will provide a unique insight into the following topics: GBAD, Countering Medium and Long-range Ballistic Missile Technologies, C-RAM, Integrated and Networked Radar Systems, Confronting ICBM threats, Developing coherent international strategies, Advent of Hypersonic Missile Technology, Cross-forces interoperability across NATO, SHORAD, C-UAS, and many more.
Air Missile Defence Technology
London, UK
17-18 November 2021
Sponsored by Raytheon Technologies, Real-Time Innovations, Inc. and Weibel Scientific
