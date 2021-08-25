Hallmark Health Care Solutions and Wanderly Align to Offer Health Systems Access to Marketplace of 80,000+ Clinicians
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (“HHCS”), a leading healthcare technology firm, and Wanderly, one of the nation’s leading marketplaces for healthcare staffing, are pleased to announce their new strategic alliance. Together, they now offer hospitals and health systems immediate access to a resource pool of more than 80,000 potential candidates in the clinical space.
Nurse staffing has never been more critical – or more difficult – than it is right now. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 surging, hospitals are seeing as high as double their normal nurse vacancy rates, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
HHCS’ Einstein II technology platform already helps hundreds of healthcare facilities nationwide meet and optimize their internal and external clinical labor needs. Its users have access to AI-powered sourcing, scheduling and communication tools to operate more efficiently and decrease their labor-related costs.
“Wanderly only enhances Einstein II’s core functionality,” says William Reau, principal and COO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “It brings an enormous marketplace of talent, all of whom are actively seeking positions, directly to Einstein II users.
Now, through Einstein II combined with Wanderly, health systems can gain access to the supply they need to meet critical demand. All clinicians need to do is apply to the job requisition on Wanderly. From there, a proprietary job matching engine is applied to identify and feed ideal candidates into float pools and open positions. And when the nurse applies, Wanderly and Einstein drive efficiencies by producing not just the contract information but a large percentage of the documents needed for credentialing.
“The future of healthcare staffing rests on applying advanced technologies to today’s staffing challenges,” says Wanderly CEO and Founder Zia Rahman. “By working through Einstein II, we’re able to provide a turn-key solution for direct-sourcing of resources, help health systems and hospitals build robust internal float pools, and increase overall staffing capacity.”
This partnership brings together two industry leaders in health care labor management, who through their alliance offer a combined staffing solution that provides critical resources to the health care industry during a critical time.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 health care professionals in more than 1,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management platform.
For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
About Wanderly
Wanderly is a next-generation healthcare staffing marketplace company headquartered in Miami, FL. Founded in 2017 by staffing industry veterans with over 80+ years of combined healthcare staffing experience, the company’s mission is to improve the process by which the contingent healthcare workforce connects with hospitals and health systems through unique partnerships with staffing organizations and agencies. Wanderly offers a suite of software solutions stemming from the central marketplace that has been deemed the “Kayak.com of Healthcare Staffing.” Above all, Wanderly was founded with a primary focus on improving the hiring experience for our essential healthcare professionals.
