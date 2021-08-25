5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market 2021-2030

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow from $5.39 trillion in 2020 to $10.92 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 102.7%. The change in growth trend of the 5G fixed wireless access market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to reach $231.08 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 114.5%. The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to fuel the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market in the coming years.

The 5G fixed wireless access market consist of sales of 5G fixed wireless access hardware and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have the potential to provide service bandwidth capacity on the level with fiber optics. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enables network providers to provide ultra-high-speed connectivity to suburban and rural areas, serving home and business installations where laying and maintaining fiber is prohibitively costly.

Trends In The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market. Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector are focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios. The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segments:

The global 5G fixed wireless access market is further segmented based on offering, demography, end-user and geography.

By Offering: Hardware, Services

By Demography: Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government

By Geography: The global 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American 5G fixed wireless access market accounts for the largest share in the global 5G fixed wireless access market.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G fixed wireless access global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 5G fixed wireless access market, 5G fixed wireless access global market share, 5G fixed wireless access global market players, 5G fixed wireless access global market segments and geographies, 5G fixed wireless access market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 5G fixed wireless access global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read 5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Organizations Covered: Samsung Electronics, AT&T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, Siklu Communication Ltd., Mimosa Networks Inc, Ericsson, Cohere Technologies Inc., Arqiva, Cellular South Inc., Hrvatski Telekom, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, Vodafone, Inseego, and CableFree.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

