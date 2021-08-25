Global Design, Editing & Rendering Software Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Design, Editing & Rendering Software Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Design, Editing & Rendering Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Design, Editing & Rendering Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the design, editing & rendering software market is expected to grow from $38.42 billion in 2020 to $39.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $55.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Continuous technological innovation and greater access to 3D enabled devices is driving the design, editing and rendering software products market.

The design, editing and rendering software market consists of sales of design, editing and rendering software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop, market and distribute computer and mobile software used for design, photo editing, video editing, animation, graphic designing, industrial designing and object rendering.

Trends In The Global Design, Editing & Rendering Software Market

Some design, editing and rendering software vendors are gradually shifting towards a subscription revenue mode to increase subscriber base. This model is often priced at around one-fifth of the license fees of the software. Companies in this industry are offering software products through subscription revenue model as entities working on single projects and small to medium sized companies to help them reduce their IT expenditure. For instance, Adobe launched the Adobe Creative Cloud which offers the entire collection of Adobe software products on users’ desktop. It follows an annual or monthly subscription model that can be accessed at any desktop, laptop or tablet.

Global Design, Editing & Rendering Software Market Segments:

The global design, editing & rendering software market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Engineering Design Software, Animation And VFX Design Software, Image/Video Editing And Graphic Design Software

By Application: Industrial Engineering, Games, Video, Others

Subsegments Covered: Computer-Aided Design, Electronic Design Automation Software, Media Animation And VFX Design Software, Entertainment Animation And VFX Design Software, Gaming Animation And VFX Design Software, Pixel-Based Image Editors, Vector-Based Image Editors

By Geography: The global design, editing & rendering software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American design, editing & rendering software market accounts for the largest share in the global design, editing & rendering software market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Design, Editing & Rendering Software Market Organizations Covered: Dassault Systemes SA, Adobe Systems, Synopsys Inc, Autodesk, Hexagon AB.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

