Apparel And Leather Products Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Apparel And Leather Products Market 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the apparel and leather products market is expected to grow from $8.19 trillion in 2020 to $9.72 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.12 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel and leather products market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically, driving the growth of the apparel and leather products market.

The apparel and leather products market consists of sales of apparel and leather products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce apparel, leather and related products. Apparel producers cut and sew (i.e. purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment. The apparel manufacturing industry includes entities manufacturing full lines of ready-to-wear apparel and custom apparel: apparel contractors, performing cutting or sewing operations on materials owned by others; jobbers, performing entrepreneurial functions involved in apparel manufacturing; tailors, manufacturing custom garments for individual clients; and entities that combine knitting with the production of complete garments, but excluding producers of knitting fabric not combined with the produce of complete garments. Leather and allied product producers transform hides into leather by tanning or curing and fabricating the leather into products for final consumption, and/or produce similar products from other materials, including products (except apparel) made from "leather substitutes” such as rubber, plastics, or textiles. Rubber footwear, textile luggage, and plastics purses or wallets are examples of "leather substitute" products included in this market.

Trends In The Global Apparel And Leather Products Market

The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for sustainable materials. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take a long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some companies also creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk. For example, Spider Inc. a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk. The company uses genetically modified E. coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to produce silk fibers. As consumers globally grow increasingly concerned regarding the environmental impact of their apparel purchases, the demand for sustainable materials is expected to increase. Consumers are also often more willing to pay a premium for products they deem to be environmentally friendly, thereby providing opportunities for higher profit margins at the point of sale and across the supply chain.

Global Apparel And Leather Products Market Segments:

The global apparel and leather products market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Leather And Allied Products, Apparel

Subsegments covered: Leather Footwear, Non-Leather Footwear, Leather Luggage, Handbags And Other Goods, Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Leather Tanning, Women Wear, Men Wear, Kids Wear.

By Geography: The global apparel and leather products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific apparel and leather products market accounts for the largest share in the global apparel and leather products market.

Read Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Apparel And Leather Products Market Organizations Covered: NIKE Inc, Christian Dior SE, H&M AB, Adidas AG, VF Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

