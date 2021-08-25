Xfinite and IPIP Announce Strategic Partnership for Next Gen Digital Media Entertainment
EINPresswire.com/ -- IPIP, an innovative NFT service platform for discovering, crowdfunding, and collecting rare digital creations is excited to announce a partnership with Xfinite - a blockchain based digital entertainment ecosystem for the next generation entertainment dApps (decentralized apps). Xfinite and IPIP were strategic partners during IPIP’s seed sale, helping the expansion of a crypto-centered digital media space.
Through this partnership, IPIP and Xfinite hope to drive blockchain mass adoption through their respective models of a creator-oriented digital marketplace and of a parity between consumers and producers of digital content. Xfinite work towards this through unique reward-incentivization mechanisms, enhanced social engagement features, and partnerships with mainstream corporations like Eros Now.
Xfinite will share NFTs’ from Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform with millions of subscribers from over 150 countries, onto the IPIP marketplace as the first step toward mainstream adoption. Eros Now’s massive content catalogue includes over 12,000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, short-form content, among others. This comes as a part of a blockchain-based engagement program powered by Algorand and jointly run by Xfinite and Eros Now.
More Information on the Partnership:
NFT artwork and gaming have seen rapid growth in popularity over the last few months, and this partnership will bring the same level of excitement to digital media space. This will let consumers enjoy their favorite source of entertainment, be it music, film, or other kinds of content while adding a sense of ownership and authenticity to them. IPIP hopes to approach this with similar goals as it has for other projects.
Expanding into the film and music industry opens many new opportunities for outfits like IPIP, and for NFT users in general. Ultimately, it is this capacity for NFTs to be moulded into any content creation that will bring about mass adoption and allow a more comprehensive revolution in the world of digital content.
About Xfinite: Xfinite is a blockchain-based platform designed to re-establish trust between consumers, content creators, and publishers. Through the use of viewer-based rewards, the Xfinite ecosystem helps the media and entertainment industry combat advertising fraud by increasing transparency and creating a new habit of engagement. Xfinite has established various partnerships with global corporations in order to drive innovation and create new use cases for blockchain technology.
About IPIP
IPIP is a new NFT service platform where people can discover, crowdfund and collect rare digital items curated by the world’s most creative minds. IPIP has a vision of mass NFT adoption while educating people about the long-term use cases of NFTs with aims to tackle current problems such as ineffective incentive models for creators and lack of utilities, within the ecosystem. Along with problem solving, IPIP is looking to bridge the gap between digital and commercial artists by bringing all art forms together on one single platform.
More Information on the Partnership:
