Global Interactive Kiosk Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow USD 49.77 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Interactive Kiosk Market by Type (Vending, Self-service, Retail Self-checkout, Automated Teller Machine), Component (Managed Services, Integration, Deployment, Software, Printer, Display), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow from USD 25.16 billion in 2019 to USD 49.77 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period due to Increasing penetration of digital solutions, expansion of tourism and organized retail industry.
Key players in the global interactive kiosk market are NCR Corporation, Advanced Kiosks, IER SAS, Meridian Kiosks LLC, Advantech Co., Ltd., ZEBRA Technologies Corp., Embross, Source Technologies LLC, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Slabb Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. And RedyRef. Advanced Kiosks and Meridian Kiosks have well-established production facilities and research and development department by focusing mainly on effective distribution across the countries.
The type segment includes vending, self-service, retail self-checkout and automated teller machine. Restaurant kiosk are available in cafes to order the food through a tablet. DVD vending kiosk is beneficial in DVD rental where user can be able to rent DVD on a daily basis. Outerwall has the largest share of DVD vending kiosk in North-America. A visitor management and security kiosk is used to track visits at schools and business environment. It is also beneficial in checking the criminal background as well as blacklisted visitors. Building directory and way-finding kiosk are installed in airports, hospitals and shopping malls to enable navigation. Medical and hospital check-in and registration kiosks enables patient to schedule and update their appointment to perform routine check-ups. It eliminates the need to contact the registration clerk. It is beneficial in improvement in patient experience, consistency of registration process, improved data quality and reduction in workload.
The components segment includes managed services, integration, deployment, software, printer and display. The vending kiosks are expected to show the highest growth due to its increased use in malls, railway stations, airports, hotels quick-service restaurants and retail stores. A rise in the demand for virtual devices in the retail store is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increased efficiency of operation and secure payment gateways are contributing in the growth of the interactive kiosk market.
Interactive kiosk is mainly used to interact with digital information through a user-friendly platform. It is adopted by hospitality, food services and retails in order to improve customer services. It is typically erected in airports, hotel lobbies and shops. The interactive kiosk market is driven by increased innovations in glass technology and touch screen display, enhanced applications, lower investment costs and enhanced shopping experience. Also, increased preference to shop without interacting with a salesperson and increased demand for self-service, automated devices are contributing to the growth of the market.
About the report:
The global interactive kiosk market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
