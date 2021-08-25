Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia pet food market reached a value of US$ 61.32 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 89.39 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2026.
Pet food refers to specialty food for domesticated animals. It is commonly available in dry, wet, canned, treat and snack-based variants and is manufactured using feed grains, soybean, meat, seafood and poultry. Pet food contains essential nutrients, such as amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, proteins and fatty acids. It aids in enhancing longevity, energy levels, improving the quality of life and maintaining a balanced diet for pets, such as birds, dogs and cats. It also improves digestion, skin, dental hygiene, reduces skin allergies and prevents infections.
The Saudi Arabia pet food market is primarily being driven by the rising awareness regarding pet nutrition and the growing pet ownership across the region. Consumers are increasingly adopting pet food made with scientific formulations to meet the nutritional requirements of their pets. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of new and improved pet food variants manufactured without preservatives and pesticides, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the masses and the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels at affordable price points, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth across the region.
Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia pet food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the saudi arabia pet food market on the basis of pet type, product type, ingredient, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Pet Type:
Dog Food
Cat Food
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Dry Food
Wet and Canned Pet Food
Snacks and Treats
Breakup by Ingredient:
Animal Derivates
Plant Derivates
Cereals Derivative
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pet-food-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
