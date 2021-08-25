Unleash Your Gloriousness with TEDxGoldenBridge - “The Unplugged: Season 2”

Season 2 of The Unplugged : An initiative by TEDxGoldenBridge

BHARUCH, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxGoldenBridge’s incredibly zealous initiative, “The Unplugged: Season 2” empowers aspiring artists with a phenomenal public platform to help unleash their inner gloriousness.

Many artists never take the long route because of the lack of opportunities. They give up on their artistic interests because they never get the right platform to present their artistic qualities. Such dispiriting situations influence subsides their curiosity in the art once and for all. But TEDxGoldenBridge’s thoughtful initiative, “The Unplugged: Season 2” makes an outstanding platform for artists to build recognition for themselves.

TEDxGoldenBridge’s meaningful initiative, “The Unplugged: Season 2” is a bare platform that lets artists be themselves on stage. The platform inspires talented artists to come out of their shells. It persuades artists to take a step ahead and let the world witness their unfiltered strengths and skills. The platform isn’t just a stage for the artists but it also aims to bring out the artists from within their audience.

TEDxGoldenBridge is a staunch believer in the idea of inspiration. They hold onto the belief that “The biggest inspiration comes from within.” This is the crucial reason why they aspire to create a platform by the artists, for the artists. The pioneer event organization has been consistently aiding aspiring artists by equipping them with wings to fly.

All artists need the right stage to express themselves in one way or another. Mr. Harsh Thakkar, the event organizer of The Unplugged shares: “A true artist is always someone who contributes his artistic skills rather than consuming someone else’s. When you learn to do this, everything you create will turn out to be a work of art.”

The Unplugged event is all about the artists and their creativity. The event focuses on letting people share their inner thoughts to make a lasting impact. It helps individuals grow through the experience. It lets them unplug from their worries, anxiety, and everything that pulls them back from performing their heart out.

The platform wholeheartedly invites all kinds of talented artists with boundless music, dance, stand-up, monologue, poetry, and storytelling capabilities. The event will begin on Saturday, 14 August 2021 from 4:30 PM onwards at P.D. Shroff Hall, M.I. Patel Rotary Youth Center, Bharuch. All the artists performing in the event are finalized on a form basis by their Artist Relations team.

TEDxGoldenBridge has always believed in doing things their own way. They have always been fascinated by new ideas and variety. This is why they have brought about “The Unplugged: Season 2” after their season 1’s immense success.

Mr. Harsh Thakkar is the event organizer for TEDxGoldenBridge’s “The Unplugged: Season 2”. Mr. Nirav Joshi is the co-organizer of this amazing event. Ms. Sahaj Tyagi is going to lead the event and Mr. Mann Thaker is the event co-lead.

TEDxGoldenBridge’s “The Unplugged: Season 2” will certainly be a life-changing event for most artists and to-be artists as they discover their gloriousness.

