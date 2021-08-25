Photoresist And Photoresist Ancillary Market Players Expand Production Facilities To Meet Increased Demand

Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of production facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the photoresist and photoresist ancillary’s market. Major companies operating in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries’ sector are focused on building new production facilities to meet the increased demand and strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, in December 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based industrial gases company has opened a new production facility to develop and promote localized production of semiconductor raw materials such as photoresist and hard masks. The main objective of the company is to generate 50,000 gallons of photoresist per year from 2022.

Major players in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries industry are Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd., JSR Corporation, DuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Merck KGaA, Allresist GmbH, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Kemlab, and DJ MicroLaminates.

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2020 to $3.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is expected to reach $4.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market consists of sales of photoresist & photoresist ancillaries and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture photoresist and photoresist ancillaries which are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing laptops, music players, mobile phones, servers, and household machines among others. A photoresist is a natural polymer that improves its biochemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet light. Photoresist ancillary materials are used simultaneously with photoresists such as anti-reflective coatings, developers, photoresist strippers, and edge bead removers.

The main types of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are ArF immersion, KrF, ArF Dry, g- and i-line. ArF immersion uses the wavelengths for patterning critical layers during IC production and for multi-patterning applications that support the advanced semiconductor production nodes. The different type of ancillaries includes anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, others and are used in semiconductors and ICS, LCDs, printed circuit boards, others.

Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (ArF Immersion, KrF, ArF Dry, G- And I-Line), By Ancillaries Type (Anti-Reflective Coatings, Remover, Developer), By Application (Semiconductors And ICS, LCDs, Printed Circuit Boards), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market overview, forecast photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market size and growth for the whole market, photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market segments, and geographies, photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market trends, photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

