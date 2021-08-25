Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global healthcare staffing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Healthcare staffing helps in appointing skilled and qualified healthcare professionals. It also provides a diverse network of professionals, sourcing different strategies and clinical expertise. This, in turn, improves patient satisfaction with adequate staffing, ensures clinician quality, increases the hospital consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems or HCAHPS score, etc. Owing to this, healthcare staffing services are extensively adopted across hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, home care companies, pharmaceutical companies, schools, healthcare software companies, etc.
The growing geriatric population and the increasing need for homecare medical services are primarily propelling the healthcare staffing market. Besides this, the rising consumer awareness towards the benefits of temporary staffing, along with numerous job-related perks are further providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, healthcare staffing services are being increasingly utilized due to the growing shortage of healthcare professionals. Additionally, these services also provide various advantages, including travel opportunities, flexible work schedules, short-term assignments, clinical experience at varied locations, etc. Furthermore, the recruitment process for healthcare staffing is faster and enables recruiters to pick from a diverse range of candidates. Several other factors, such as the rising trend of appointing travel nurses and various merger and acquisition (M&A) activities by leading market players, will continue to fuel the market growth for healthcare staffing over the forecasted period.
Healthcare Staffing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global healthcare staffing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Adecco Group
Amn Healthcare Services Inc.
CHG Management Inc.
Cross Country Healthcare Inc.
Envisions Healthcare Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
LHC Group Inc
com (Jackson Healthcare LLC)
Maxim Healthcare Group
Syneos Health Inc.
TeamHealth
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global healthcare staffing market on the basis of service type and region.
Breakup by Service Type:
Travel Nurse Staffing
Per Diem Nurse Staffing
Locum Tenens Staffing
Allied Healthcare Staffing
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
