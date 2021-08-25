A Joyous Reprise
Keeping the faith alive through images and wordsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever had to go through a period of strife and adversity? It’s very easy to lose sight of one’s faith and hope during these dark nights of the soul, as they are called. It is with the purpose of helping people remain steadfast through their trials that Mary Angeline Bell wrote "Rejoice".
Mary Angeline Bell is a living testament to the indomitable human spirit. Born with, as she calls it, a child-sized body, she worked hard to overcome her limits and achieve her full character and potential. She graduated with a BS from Lewis & Clark College back in 1961 and proceeded to obtain a Masters of Arts degree from the University of Oregon four years later. She then worked for the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to her retirement in 2003. She kept herself busy with writing poetry after retirement, a hobby she picked up since she was in her twenties. "Rejoice" is her third collection of poetry and short stories.
"Rejoice" is a celebration of hope and faith to the Creator from the heart and soul of Angie, as she is fondly called by her friends and family. The collection offers poetry and prose at times whimsical, often uplifting, and always hopeful that is sure to help the reader as he ruminates on his troubles of the moment.
Each poem is accompanied by a short passage of Angie’s thoughts on matters related to the preceding verse, laid out beautifully with choice images that resonate with the text therein. Angie’s work touches on subjects such as the joy that is the gift of the human mind (“Mind”), the direction of America as a nation and as a people (“Does it Yet Wave?”), and the promise of that silver lining hidden in the shroud of clouds (“Still There”).
Originally published in 2019, "Rejoice" is a 90-page treasury of hope and faith that will uplift the soul of its readers, regardless of age or nationality. Interested buyers may choose to purchase it in paperback, hardcover, and in Kindle format from Amazon.
Visit the author's website at authormaryangeline.com to know more about her and her book.
